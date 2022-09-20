Accused of Fraud?! | Forbidden News

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In this episode of Forbidden News, Alexandra Bruce discusses Charles McGonigal, a top FBI official who investigated Trump’s Russia links, being investigated for having connections to Russia.
See this full episode of Forbidden News at: https://bit.ly/3LpavcA
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