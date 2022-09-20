Create New Account
Accused of Fraud?! | Forbidden News
In this episode of Forbidden News, Alexandra Bruce discusses Charles McGonigal, a top FBI official who investigated Trump’s Russia links, being investigated for having connections to Russia.


See this full episode of Forbidden News at: https://bit.ly/3LpavcA


Full Episodes of Forbidden News are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!

