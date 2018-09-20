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[Sep 20, 2018] Dr Judy Mikovits PHD Fired, Jailed and Broke For Proof of Vaccine Injuries [999solomon999] [aplanetruth.info] [Natural News]
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113 views • May 05, 2022
Dr Judy Mikovits PHD exposed the fact that vaccines are contaminated with XMRV disease & cancer causing retroviruses from mice. She was subsequently fired, jailed & bankrupted for exposing this.
Courtesy of aplanetruth.info & Natural News
The criminalization of science whistleblowers: A mind-blowing
interview with Judy Mikovits, PhD
Friday, June 08, 2018 by: Mike Adams
Published on 8 Jun 2018
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-06-08-the-criminalization-of-science-whistleblowers-a-mind-blowing-interview-with-judy-mikovits-phd.html
In one of the most shocking science videos you’ll see this year, molecular biologist Judy A. Mikovits, PhD, reveals the disturbing true story of how she was thrown in prison for blowing the whistle on deadly viral contamination of human vaccines.
With a well established history of working for the National Cancer Institute as a cancer research, Dr. Mikovits worked with human retroviruses like HIV. Her work focused on immunotherapy research and involved HIV.
In 2009, she was working on autism and related neurological diseases. She found that many of the study subjects has cancer, motor-neuron disorders and chronic fatigue Syndrome (CFS). She believed a virus may have been responsible for these symptoms, and through her research, she isolated the viruses that turned out to come from mice.
She soon realized that these protein and viral contaminants were being introduced into the human population via contaminated vaccines.
“Twenty-five million Americans are infected with the viruses that came out of the lab… into the humans via contaminated blood and vaccines.”
In response to this discovery, she was fired from her job, indicted, prosecuted, jailed and ordered to retract her research and publicly claim she “made it all up.” She refused
to cover up the scientific evidence and was targeted and punished by the “vaccine deep state” establishment. She was actually thrown in prison. “Just dragged out of my house in shackles… I refused to denounce the data… we have the data… they basically said tell everybody you made it all up and you can go home. If you don’t, we’ll destroy you. And they did.”
This is what modern “science” has come to. Watch the full, astonishing video below, and check out Dr. Mikovitz’ book, Plague: One Scientists Intrepid Search for the Truth about Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Autism, and Other Diseases.
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
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Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
Courtesy of aplanetruth.info & Natural News
The criminalization of science whistleblowers: A mind-blowing
interview with Judy Mikovits, PhD
Friday, June 08, 2018 by: Mike Adams
Published on 8 Jun 2018
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-06-08-the-criminalization-of-science-whistleblowers-a-mind-blowing-interview-with-judy-mikovits-phd.html
In one of the most shocking science videos you’ll see this year, molecular biologist Judy A. Mikovits, PhD, reveals the disturbing true story of how she was thrown in prison for blowing the whistle on deadly viral contamination of human vaccines.
With a well established history of working for the National Cancer Institute as a cancer research, Dr. Mikovits worked with human retroviruses like HIV. Her work focused on immunotherapy research and involved HIV.
In 2009, she was working on autism and related neurological diseases. She found that many of the study subjects has cancer, motor-neuron disorders and chronic fatigue Syndrome (CFS). She believed a virus may have been responsible for these symptoms, and through her research, she isolated the viruses that turned out to come from mice.
She soon realized that these protein and viral contaminants were being introduced into the human population via contaminated vaccines.
“Twenty-five million Americans are infected with the viruses that came out of the lab… into the humans via contaminated blood and vaccines.”
In response to this discovery, she was fired from her job, indicted, prosecuted, jailed and ordered to retract her research and publicly claim she “made it all up.” She refused
to cover up the scientific evidence and was targeted and punished by the “vaccine deep state” establishment. She was actually thrown in prison. “Just dragged out of my house in shackles… I refused to denounce the data… we have the data… they basically said tell everybody you made it all up and you can go home. If you don’t, we’ll destroy you. And they did.”
This is what modern “science” has come to. Watch the full, astonishing video below, and check out Dr. Mikovitz’ book, Plague: One Scientists Intrepid Search for the Truth about Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Autism, and Other Diseases.
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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