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Canadian Patriots & Truckers Protest Vax Mandate | Cross-Country Convoy
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230 views • January 27, 2022
The streets have come alive in Canada with patriotism, as a convoy of truckers is driving across the nation in protest of COVID tyranny restrictions. Many Canadian citizens voiced their support for the convoy, including Constable Erin Howard of Ontario who called the truckers 'heroes.'




In other News.
GoFundMe BLOCKS $4.5mn Raised for Anti-Mandate Canadian Truckers (reports)

GoFundMe has withheld over $4.5mn in donations given for a Canadian trucker “Freedom Convoy” over concerns that the 60,000+ donors are “transparent” about the source and use of funds. (Daily Wire)

This is despite the fundraiser’s statement on the GoFundMe page stating they would go towards the convoy’s travel expenses as they protest all vaccine mandates.

"We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here. We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government," the donation page reads.

UPDATE: The organizer of the page has said that the funds have NOT been frozen and it is in direct contact with GoFundMe to ensure everything is done correctly – the current total raised Wednesday stands at over $5mn.
Keywords
protestcanadamandatesconvoyplandemictruck drivers
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