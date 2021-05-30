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DOCTORS DIAGNOSIS OF THE MAGNETISM FROM THE COVID VACCINATION: IT IS REAL PEOPLE ARE MAGNETIC
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19398 views • May 30, 2021
He tested a nurse in his office. He is not going to check to see if they are emitting any radiation. I believe someone has already measured that and the answer is yes. Several different frequencies.
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