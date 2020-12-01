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Sanctuary of Las Lajas: antediluvian mudflood cathedral?
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38 views • December 01, 2020
Today, I am taking a look at one of the most amazing cathedrals in Colombia, The Sanctuary of Las Lajas, located in the departamento of Nariño on the border with Ecuador. Information on how it was built is scant and the official story is incredible, and hard to believe. Let’s check it out.
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. - Philippians 4:13
You can donate here as a monthly Bitcoin patron on my librepatron:
https://librepatron.cipherassetanalysis.com
You can donate here to my guerilla fundraising page:
https://btcpay.cipherassetanalysis.com/apps/sowsjkDYftmAAWsi7ZuJ22NNCut/crowdfund
My blog: https://runfox.tk/wp
List of links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Las_Lajas_Sanctuary
http://interfaithmary.net/blog/las-lajas
https://laslajas.org/descubrir/construccion-del-templo
https://laslajas.org/museo
https://laslajas.org
https://oaq.epn.edu.ec/index.php/1870-1900/1895-gualberto-perez
http://losladrillosdequito.blogspot.com/2015/02/casa-arteta.html
https://epdlp.com/arquitecto.php?id=14749
https://carm.org/catholic/roman-catholicism-mary-idolatry
Videos I used:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQtMXUbtFCY&;t=10s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwz0mDeMHg0&;t=18s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_MC1qwl-x0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMiVb3nW9As&;t=859s
Music used in the video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTi4U5GNIaE
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. - Philippians 4:13
You can donate here as a monthly Bitcoin patron on my librepatron:
https://librepatron.cipherassetanalysis.com
You can donate here to my guerilla fundraising page:
https://btcpay.cipherassetanalysis.com/apps/sowsjkDYftmAAWsi7ZuJ22NNCut/crowdfund
My blog: https://runfox.tk/wp
List of links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Las_Lajas_Sanctuary
http://interfaithmary.net/blog/las-lajas
https://laslajas.org/descubrir/construccion-del-templo
https://laslajas.org/museo
https://laslajas.org
https://oaq.epn.edu.ec/index.php/1870-1900/1895-gualberto-perez
http://losladrillosdequito.blogspot.com/2015/02/casa-arteta.html
https://epdlp.com/arquitecto.php?id=14749
https://carm.org/catholic/roman-catholicism-mary-idolatry
Videos I used:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQtMXUbtFCY&;t=10s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwz0mDeMHg0&;t=18s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_MC1qwl-x0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMiVb3nW9As&;t=859s
Music used in the video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTi4U5GNIaE
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