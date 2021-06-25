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CANCER IS CURABLE and PREVENTABLE NOW! Brilliant and helpful video - please watch/share!
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130 views • June 25, 2021
Cancer research is fake! Big Pharma and FDA lie to you, they don't want you to know about any cure because they will lose billions of dollars! IT'S ONLY ABOUT PROFIT! Doctors do not share health information, only supply pharmacy without consideration of the cause of cancer! Take your time to make the right health choice! CANCER CAN BE CURED, EVEN PREVENTED! It's all about your diet, what you eat and how YOU can change your risk exposure! What’s in your food, water, air, and soil? You are what you consume!
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