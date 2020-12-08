© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WTC7: Which one of these things is not like the other?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • December 08, 2020
A 30 second comparison of WTC 7's collapse on September 11, 2001 with other known controlled demolitions. This was the third building that collapsed that day at 5:20pm, 7 hours after WTC 1 & 2 had collapsed. No plane struck it and it collapsed globally, symmetrically, and against the path of most resistance at freefall acceleration. WTC7 didn't blow itself up.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.