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Nontraditional War Hero Joe Kent Enters the Race for Congress in Washington State
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32 views • October 15, 2021
Until we start pushing back and are willing to make great sacrifices, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee will continue in his overreach and quest for power. So says Joe Kent, who is currently running for the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Washington State's third district, to unseat Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler. In this exclusive interview, the Gold Star husband and former Green Beret discusses how DC bureaucrats and career politicians keep shoving mandates down our throats, trampling our liberties, and getting away with it! Kent, who has received President Trump's endorsement, further speaks out against the Left’s radical agenda of vaccine mandates, CRT, and what he sees as a purge of the military, as the Biden regime prioritizes race and gender over keeping Americans safe and out of endless wars.
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