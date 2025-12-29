© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Podcast Source: https://www.sowingprosperity.com/podcasts/sowing-prosperity/episodes/2148686210
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@SowingProsperity
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
Why Dr. William Makis is the Most Censored Oncologist - Part 2 - Sowing Prosperity Interview
In Part 2 of our explosive conversation with Dr. William Makis, one of the most censored oncologists in the world, we dive deeper into the truths the medical establishment doesn’t want you to hear.
Dr. Makis exposes the conflicts of interest driving modern oncology, the hidden data behind vaccine injuries and cancer trends, and what he’s learned after years of professional backlash and censorship. This is not your typical medical discussion — it’s a wake-up call.
Timestamps:
00:00 – Introduction
03:25 – The censorship Dr. Makis faced
11:10 – How mRNA technology may influence cancer rates
21:40 – Medical institutions and media manipulation
33:05 – Actionable advice for patients and doctors
44:20 – Final message on truth and resilience
Dr. Makis is a Canadian oncologist, nuclear medicine specialist, and outspoken advocate for medical freedom. Despite being silenced by major platforms, his work continues to reach millions who are questioning mainstream narratives in medicine and public health.