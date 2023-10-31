Create New Account
100 MPH Street Speeder - Crazy Omaha Nebraska Drivers (Ames Avenue) Caught on Dashcam
Published Yesterday

How fast is this Crazy Omaha Nebraska Driver going down Ames Avenue? Omaha ranked number one for the worst drivers, according to a study done by the insurance marketplace, QuoteWizard, according to a press release from QuoteWizard. QuoteWizard analyzes data from 70 of the biggest cities in the country to find out which cities have the best and worst drivers, said the press release. The data they analyze for these cities includes DUIs, speeding tickets, accidents, and citations, said the press release. Omaha ranked number one for DUIs, number seven for citations, number 12 for accidents, and number 14 for speeding tickets, said the press release. https://fox42kptm.com/news/local/omaha-drivers-are-the-worst-drivers-in-the-country-according-to-a-2021-study #Omaha #nebraska #dashcam #100mph #mph #nebraskadrivers #omahadriver #nebraska #omahanebraska #dosgestreet #look #lookbothways #drunkomaha #drunknebraska #visitomaha #shareomaha #wedontcoast #amesavenue #speeding #fast #reallyfast #baddriver

