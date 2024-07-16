Prophecy foretold of Donald Trump's assassination 2 months ago, Black Rock enemies of the United States and American people

Prophecy, Donald Trumps, Assassination 2 months ago, Black Rock enemies of the United States and American people



In the days ahead, YOU ARE GOING TO SEE MANY VIDEOS of JD Vance trashing Trump many years ago, saying he's a "never-Trumper" and that he supported Mitt Romney. This will be deployed to drive a wedge between Trump supporters. The video compilation I've seen is several years old. Notably, JD Vance in 2024 is NOT the same person he was 4+ years ago. None of us are! We have all been dramatically changed by the constant terrorism of the Biden regime, the weaponized bureaucracy of regulatory agencies, the outrageous and malicious bias of the courts, the lawfare targeting #Trump and of course the recent failed assassination attempt. None of us can be judged TODAY for what we thought or believed in 2020. You and I are not the same people we once were, and neither is JD Vance. Or Trump, for that matter. Voting for Trump + Vance is not an endorsement of every single thing both men have uttered over the last decade, it's a vote to put pro-America champions in a position where they can fight for liberty (free speech), justice (honest courts), accountability (prosecutions against the treasonous actors), honest elections, economic abundance (domestic energy production) and much more. By the slight turning of Trump's head on Saturday, GOD GAVE THIS NATION ONE FINAL CHANCE to embrace Him and denounce evil. We must take that opportunity as it is presented, with the all-too-human beings who are willing to rise to this challenge, as imperfect as they are. They will face enormous obstacles, threats and challenges ahead. They are not perfect, but they love America and they represent the one remaining chance, granted by God, to set this nation on a course of freedom, justice and prosperity. I'm voting for Trump / Vance. And then I'm going to call for determined, courageous action on their part to put America first, close the open borders, lock up the treasonous criminals, defund the deep state agencies and de-escalate wars around the world where the USA has been provoking conflict or supplying weapons of violence to rogue nations. DEFEAT THE DEMS first, or we have no nation remaining at all. And yes, a great financial collapse is coming no matter who's in the White House. Plan accordingly.