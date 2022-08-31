Doctors Encourage 3-Year-Olds To Assume Opposite Gender | Ep. 2

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A pediatric gender program director in New Haven, Conn., home of the prestigious Yale University, is facing a firestorm, after a video surfaced of her discussing how she works with three-year-olds who believe they are the opposite gender.
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