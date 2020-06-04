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[Jun 4, 2020] Babylon Rising Blog - Chapter 04: 72 and a Red Moon Rising (10.8K views on YouTube)
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39 views • June 10, 2021
This was actually the very first blog I ever wrote (originally penned in January of 2011). But after writing (and later updating) it, I realized I needed to tell the back story, which caused me to come to the various conclusions I did in this blog. Hence why, even though this was actually the first blog, it became Chapter 4 in my Babylon Rising series.
As the title implies, it discusses the number 72, and a wide range of interesting topics associated with it. I also address the issue of Obama and why I didn't - and still don't - believe he is the Antichrist. And finally, I talk about the blood red lunar eclipse of Dec. 21, 2010, which was the singular event that launched me into becoming an on-line public figure as a researcher.
Main blog page: https://seedtheseries.com/blog
To see the blog I read here: https://seedtheseries.com/72-red-moon
To order the books on Amazon...
Babylon Rising: https://amzn.to/3cuvjMA
Archon Invasion: https://amzn.to/3cvQgXm
To support our continued ministry efforts: https://robschannel.com/support
To support our SEED project: https://seedtheseries.com/sow
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
As the title implies, it discusses the number 72, and a wide range of interesting topics associated with it. I also address the issue of Obama and why I didn't - and still don't - believe he is the Antichrist. And finally, I talk about the blood red lunar eclipse of Dec. 21, 2010, which was the singular event that launched me into becoming an on-line public figure as a researcher.
Main blog page: https://seedtheseries.com/blog
To see the blog I read here: https://seedtheseries.com/72-red-moon
To order the books on Amazon...
Babylon Rising: https://amzn.to/3cuvjMA
Archon Invasion: https://amzn.to/3cvQgXm
To support our continued ministry efforts: https://robschannel.com/support
To support our SEED project: https://seedtheseries.com/sow
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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