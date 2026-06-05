Romanian MoD says a maritime drone, similar to Ukraine's, exploded in the port of Constanta

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The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced that a maritime drone, similar to those used by Ukraine, exploded in the port of Constanta.
Three more followed.
Ukrainian Navy: The BEC that exploded in the port of Constanta is ours. It was disabled by the Russian army and drifted there. We have contacted the Romanian authorities to prevent casualties.
@Intelslava