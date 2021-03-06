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Dr. Tenpenny - Polyethylene glycol (Moderna/Pfizer Shots)
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2025 views • March 06, 2021
Dr. Tenpenny discovered 10 mechanisms of injury; polyethylene glycol is one of 10. US Population sensitive (allergic) to polyethylene glycol: 1960s 2-percent, 2021 72-percent.
1. Corona-virus Shot/Injection is not a vaccine.
- MRNA injected into body. MRNA indirectly changes DNA and not directly. MRNA coopts ribosomes. Ribosomes make spike protein anti-body...
- This spike protein can cross blood brain barrier and corrupt 2 proteins in brain; causing Alzheimer's, Dementia, ALS.
- Body makes Macrophage Type 1 and Type 2. Macrophage Type 1 fights off infection (increase cytokines). Type 2 Macrophage turns off Type 1.
-- Spike protein anti-body kills Type 2 Macrophage, leading to Macrophage Type 1's unchecked cytokine storm.
2. There are 45 corona-viruses, 7 can infect humans.
This 48-minute, 25-second video can be watched in its entirety at this link:
Medical Doctor Exposes Mass Eugenics Extermination Called 'Covid-19 Vaccine'
banned.video/watch?id=60428ea73282f82eeac060b0
1. Corona-virus Shot/Injection is not a vaccine.
- MRNA injected into body. MRNA indirectly changes DNA and not directly. MRNA coopts ribosomes. Ribosomes make spike protein anti-body...
- This spike protein can cross blood brain barrier and corrupt 2 proteins in brain; causing Alzheimer's, Dementia, ALS.
- Body makes Macrophage Type 1 and Type 2. Macrophage Type 1 fights off infection (increase cytokines). Type 2 Macrophage turns off Type 1.
-- Spike protein anti-body kills Type 2 Macrophage, leading to Macrophage Type 1's unchecked cytokine storm.
2. There are 45 corona-viruses, 7 can infect humans.
This 48-minute, 25-second video can be watched in its entirety at this link:
Medical Doctor Exposes Mass Eugenics Extermination Called 'Covid-19 Vaccine'
banned.video/watch?id=60428ea73282f82eeac060b0
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