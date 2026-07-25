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The Latin rock track launches with expressive PRS lead guitar on Dorian scales, drenched in wah and Mesa/Boogie sustain, Percussive rhythm guitar, syncopated melodic bass, and vibrant congas and timbales drive the groove, Lush organ pads enrich the mix, Solos blend Dorian, pentatonic, blues, and bursts of harmonic minor, showcasing unison bends and trills, Dynamic guitar/perc call and response sections pulse with “sabor, ” spotlighting energy shifts and bold exchanges between melodic and rhythmic forces, bhangra hip-hop, German hip-hop, 98 BPM, dhol chops, tabla hits, warm punchy kick, crisp snare layer, shuffled hi-hats, deep pulsating bass, chopped vocal loops, low chant hooks, pitch shifted harmonies, tape saturation, spring reverb, slapback delay, psychedelic Rhodes, synth plucks, swirling pads, uplifting groove, wild control
Theres gun shots in the distance
Hope to find resistance
Let the world slow
Bum bum bum b-b-um
[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG
[Drop]
We shoot all the guns
let it out
feel the fuzz
we go out
We go boom
[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG
[Drop]
Shot in the head
Blood on the bed
Let it poor
See you later
[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG
[Drop]
Stay out
Woo
Let go
Whoo
[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG
[Drop]