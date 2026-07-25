BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵We Go Out With a Bang
wolfburg
wolfburg
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • Yesterday

The Latin rock track launches with expressive PRS lead guitar on Dorian scales, drenched in wah and Mesa/Boogie sustain, Percussive rhythm guitar, syncopated melodic bass, and vibrant congas and timbales drive the groove, Lush organ pads enrich the mix, Solos blend Dorian, pentatonic, blues, and bursts of harmonic minor, showcasing unison bends and trills, Dynamic guitar/perc call and response sections pulse with “sabor, ” spotlighting energy shifts and bold exchanges between melodic and rhythmic forces, bhangra hip-hop, German hip-hop, 98 BPM, dhol chops, tabla hits, warm punchy kick, crisp snare layer, shuffled hi-hats, deep pulsating bass, chopped vocal loops, low chant hooks, pitch shifted harmonies, tape saturation, spring reverb, slapback delay, psychedelic Rhodes, synth plucks, swirling pads, uplifting groove, wild control

Theres gun shots in the distance
Hope to find resistance
Let the world slow
Bum bum bum b-b-um

[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG

[Drop]

We shoot all the guns
let it out
feel the fuzz
we go out
We go boom

[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang  
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG
[Drop]

Shot in the head
Blood on the bed
Let it poor
See you later

[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG
[Drop]

Stay out
Woo
Let go
Whoo


[Drop,base, fast,techno ]
Hey
We go out with a BANG
Bang
bang
B-b-b-b-b-ang
Hey hey
We go out with a BANG
[Drop]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Officials Say Iran War Nearly Won, but Military Data Shows Unmet Objectives and Depleted Stockpiles

U.S. Officials Say Iran War Nearly Won, but Military Data Shows Unmet Objectives and Depleted Stockpiles

Garrison Vance
Health Ranger Report: The Collapse Is Already Here and Americans Are Unaware Of It, Bracken Warns

Health Ranger Report: The Collapse Is Already Here and Americans Are Unaware Of It, Bracken Warns

Garrison Vance
Health Ranger Report: Adams, Yon and Bracken Warn of Civilizational Reset

Health Ranger Report: Adams, Yon and Bracken Warn of Civilizational Reset

Garrison Vance
Why you need an everyday carry kit: A practical guide to staying prepared when life goes wrong

Why you need an everyday carry kit: A practical guide to staying prepared when life goes wrong

HRS Editors
The Relic Homestead: How relearning to listen to earth can save us

The Relic Homestead: How relearning to listen to earth can save us

Belle Carter
Long-Term Food Storage: Foods That Last Decades and Proper Storage Methods

Long-Term Food Storage: Foods That Last Decades and Proper Storage Methods

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy