The Latin rock track launches with expressive PRS lead guitar on Dorian scales, drenched in wah and Mesa/Boogie sustain, Percussive rhythm guitar, syncopated melodic bass, and vibrant congas and timbales drive the groove, Lush organ pads enrich the mix, Solos blend Dorian, pentatonic, blues, and bursts of harmonic minor, showcasing unison bends and trills, Dynamic guitar/perc call and response sections pulse with “sabor, ” spotlighting energy shifts and bold exchanges between melodic and rhythmic forces, bhangra hip-hop, German hip-hop, 98 BPM, dhol chops, tabla hits, warm punchy kick, crisp snare layer, shuffled hi-hats, deep pulsating bass, chopped vocal loops, low chant hooks, pitch shifted harmonies, tape saturation, spring reverb, slapback delay, psychedelic Rhodes, synth plucks, swirling pads, uplifting groove, wild control

Theres gun shots in the distance

Hope to find resistance

Let the world slow

Bum bum bum b-b-um



[Drop,base, fast,techno ]

Hey

We go out with a BANG

Bang

bang

B-b-b-b-b-ang

Hey hey

We go out with a BANG



[Drop]



We shoot all the guns

let it out

feel the fuzz

we go out

We go boom



[Drop,base, fast,techno ]

Hey

We go out with a BANG

Bang

bang

B-b-b-b-b-ang

Hey hey

We go out with a BANG

[Drop]



Shot in the head

Blood on the bed

Let it poor

See you later



[Drop,base, fast,techno ]

Hey

We go out with a BANG

Bang

bang

B-b-b-b-b-ang

Hey hey

We go out with a BANG

[Drop]



Stay out

Woo

Let go

Whoo





[Drop,base, fast,techno ]

Hey

We go out with a BANG

Bang

bang

B-b-b-b-b-ang

Hey hey

We go out with a BANG

[Drop]

