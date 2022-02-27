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Pro-Russia-Ukraine Separatist gives first hand account from Donbass region. “We are being liberated”. Day Z | Flyover Conservatives
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4954 views • February 27, 2022
Is the media telling you the truth about what is going in Ukraine? Today on the Flyover Conservatives show, we were given a first hand account from someone with boots on the ground offering an alternative perspective on the situation in Ukraine. This is a complicated situation that has been escalating since 2014 and we will be spending the next several weeks trying to understand it.
Is this an invasion as it has been portrayed by the news or is it a liberation?
To learn more about what is going on in Ukraine, watch:
Ukraine Freedom Fighter Gives Eyewitness Account, School Boards, Stockholm Syndrome, and US Convoy | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=62199b8280e6a52c84a6e99f
God and Ukraine, Scrappy Fighter from CPAC, What’s good about the church? | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=6219179604460228fca228cc
Mel K: The Truth About Ukraine | Flyover Conservatives: https://banned.video/watch?id=61e63b226959067dbbfc7a43&;list=61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Is this an invasion as it has been portrayed by the news or is it a liberation?
To learn more about what is going on in Ukraine, watch:
Ukraine Freedom Fighter Gives Eyewitness Account, School Boards, Stockholm Syndrome, and US Convoy | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=62199b8280e6a52c84a6e99f
God and Ukraine, Scrappy Fighter from CPAC, What’s good about the church? | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=6219179604460228fca228cc
Mel K: The Truth About Ukraine | Flyover Conservatives: https://banned.video/watch?id=61e63b226959067dbbfc7a43&;list=61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice- https://flyovergold.com
► Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- https://FlyoverCarpet.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” For Up To 66% Off When Checking Out At
https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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