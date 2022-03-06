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Spiritual LIVE: De Stand van zaken
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12 views • March 06, 2022
Vandaag ook weer een bijzondere Spiritual LIVE.
Neem deze even mee in de beschouwing van de realiteit.
Link naar Doe-Nut (die gozer in het begin)
https://www.facebook.com/THEREALDOENUT
Powered by Restream https://restream.io/
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► VOLG ONS HIER:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/delaatstetijd | VriendenPlek: https://vriendenplek.nl/delaatstetijd
Neem deze even mee in de beschouwing van de realiteit.
Link naar Doe-Nut (die gozer in het begin)
https://www.facebook.com/THEREALDOENUT
Powered by Restream https://restream.io/
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
► VOLG ONS HIER:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/delaatstetijd | VriendenPlek: https://vriendenplek.nl/delaatstetijd
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