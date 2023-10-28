Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pacific SitRep US SOF Forces in Gaza | L Todd Wood & Col. John Mills
channel image
GalacticStorm
2168 Subscribers
Shop now
179 views
Published Yesterday

Pacific SitRep US SOF Forces in Gaza with L Todd Wood and Col. John Mills


27 October 2023 7PM EST - Hosts L Todd Wood and Col. John Mills (USA, Ret) discuss Pacific Naval movements and US Special Operations forces actions in Gaza.

Follow us on:


X - @armedfpress

Gettr - @armedforcespress

Gab - @armedforcespress

Truth - @armedforcespress

Telegram - https://t.me/armedforcespress


Sign up for the podcast!


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/afp-pods/id1650277586


Keywords
gazaisrealretaliationl todd wooddeclaration of warcol john millshamas attack

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket