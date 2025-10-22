Morning Manna - October 22, 2025 - Proverbs 15:1-5 - The Wisdom of a Gentle Tongue

In Proverbs 15:1–5 we see how the right word calms wrath, how the tongue becomes a tree of life, how God watches all places, and how honoring instruction yields prudence. Through the Hebrew, the Septuagint (LXX), and the Peshitta tradition we discover that wisdom begins in speech and obedience—and that the power of words reveals the condition of the heart.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com