© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can’t fix STUPID! How DUMB and TOOTHLESS can the IRS get?
Follow
1
Share
Report
86 views • December 17, 2021
In previous videos, Freedom Law School has demonstrated that “The IRS is MOSTLY BLUFF”. In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, further delves into how powerless the IRS is, and how incompetent most IRS employees and operations are, not even able to get the SIMPLEST tasks done right.
No amount of IRS budget increases can fix these problems!
No amount of IRS budget increases can fix these problems!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.