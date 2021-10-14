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Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Full Measure Sharyl Attkisson
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200 views • October 14, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Full Measure Sharyl Attkisson
Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0EfzR9Psyk
https://www.facebook.com/FullMeasureNews/videos/4602066493148288
Vaccine Mandates | Full Measure
Covid-19 vaccine mandates have set up the ultimate showdown. If you don’t comply, you might not be able to earn a living, get an education or take part in society. Already, there are mass firings, resignations and lawsuits. Now, a national mandate is on the way. Never before has the federal government mandated vaccination for such a large segment of society. And the resulting debate over freedom, science and government control is creating chaos from coast to coast.
Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0EfzR9Psyk
https://www.facebook.com/FullMeasureNews/videos/4602066493148288
Vaccine Mandates | Full Measure
Covid-19 vaccine mandates have set up the ultimate showdown. If you don’t comply, you might not be able to earn a living, get an education or take part in society. Already, there are mass firings, resignations and lawsuits. Now, a national mandate is on the way. Never before has the federal government mandated vaccination for such a large segment of society. And the resulting debate over freedom, science and government control is creating chaos from coast to coast.
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