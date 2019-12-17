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Four Children got CANCER from Cell Phone Tower (EMF Red Pill)
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103 views • December 17, 2019
When modern technology hurts our children, do we react? The human body is not made for this 24/7 assault of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF). Diseases like cancer, diabetes, alzheimers (and many others) WILL manifest sooner or later. Please reduce your childrens exposure to EMFs.
Recommended EMF Documentaries:
• Generation Zapped (2017)
• Resonance: Beings of Frequency (2013)
• Is Your Cell Phone Killing You (2011)
Recommended EMF Documentaries:
• Generation Zapped (2017)
• Resonance: Beings of Frequency (2013)
• Is Your Cell Phone Killing You (2011)
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