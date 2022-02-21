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Mirror: One World Religion Headquarters Completed! Opening in 2022
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71 views • February 21, 2022
Religious history was made when Pope Francis and the leader of Islam made a pact to become friends and construction was begun to prove their relationship was going to be dependable. The construction is to be completed 2022 when they will have a Church, a Mosque and a Synagogue side by side.
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