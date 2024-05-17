WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/bad-medicine/
First Major Lawsuit Against For COVID Vaccine Injury Filed; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Astrazeneca Fallout, Whooping cough outbreak prompts re-evaluation of DTaP vaccine, and the fight over puberty blockers for children heats up; A Texas Whistleblower exposes unethical transitioning of children in Texas’ Largest Pediatric Hospital.
Guests: Bri Dressen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Eithan Haim, M.D.
AIRDATE: May 16, 2024
