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Hold the Line Inspirational Video: Saturday Night Live Frozen Party Footage - Ottawa Freedom Convoy (DAY 15)
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80 views • February 13, 2022
It is one of the coldest nights of the year in Ottawa and if you have been to Ottawa you know that is cold. The Canadian spirit is alive tonight in Ottawa. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has totally misread the Canadian psyche on this one. Canadians want this Pandemic to be shredded into the recycling been.
Eric brings you BOOTS ON THE GROUND Independent Journalism. This is a historical moment in Ottawa, Canada!!! Trucker Convoy 2022 LIVE FEED 🍁
@Vidstorm on YouTube
https://youtu.be/K7VN521V2WM
Music credit:
Walk Alone (The Song) Fearless Motivation
Team Fearless
https://youtu.be/syEDu6AihFs
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Eric brings you BOOTS ON THE GROUND Independent Journalism. This is a historical moment in Ottawa, Canada!!! Trucker Convoy 2022 LIVE FEED 🍁
@Vidstorm on YouTube
https://youtu.be/K7VN521V2WM
Music credit:
Walk Alone (The Song) Fearless Motivation
Team Fearless
https://youtu.be/syEDu6AihFs
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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