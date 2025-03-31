Quartet #90 - A World without Secrecy

In this Quartet John, Gregg, Frank and Penny discuss secrecy and telepathy's potential impact on society. They explore censorship, volcanic activity, pole shifts, pyramid discoveries, and political tensions, questioning whether a world without secrets is feasible or desirable, emphasizing consciousness evolution, privacy, and the challenges of transparency in a 3D realm.









