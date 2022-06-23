The Great Reset | Do Stephen Hawking & Revelation Agree? Revelation 9:11 & CERN (See Description)

Watch the Original February 16th 2019 Broadcast Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kk0Ax6Mlw4w

“And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.” - Revelation 9:11

Read - Stephen Hawking's New Doomsday Warning - https://www.msnbc.com/morning-joe/steven-hawking-warns-doomsday-msna406821

The Logo for CERN = 666 (See) - CERN logo 666? - https://www.google.com/search?q=cern+logo&sxsrf=ALiCzsZolwNRgo9ocmdnmbUrEqVigpU5WA:1654798488390&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&vet=1&fir=OCosYJXo5RtluM%252CZUNhRJvhpog4bM%252C_%253BL4jNB0bzOl6fIM%252C7q3QKR5l7mHPgM%252C_%253B9fxYR6HQCnoHEM%252Ch5m6tc6PRtq0eM%252C_%253BG1p1-5OLtrtKkM%252C45X8Rz69RDhkVM%252C_%253B2Cfy9ZLzsk8LbM%252CbeqxZSwjzO49QM%252C_%253BqgxT7HTe7lZiaM%252C3fc_8Du35QM9sM%252C_%253ByRn6Th4Eu--XvM%252Chmwhoe2U1duegM%252C_%253B37DpYVepX3g_AM%252CVWQ5GUDWLRkAsM%252C_%253BnIZYhU0nEvya2M%252CSFJSpqrBSMf58M%252C_%253B31V1ck49PpPbiM%252Cttwuj-XIr0nT0M%252C_%253BtQ7mumN8VSNk6M%252Cci-q8QfUcHqucM%252C_%253BP1McUjEgiJebtM%252CfNbcK2n6a46jiM%252C_%253BWpFaXDLbUH5jaM%252Ctb2YQa534INiCM%252C_%253BI29GRJugI0PcyM%252Ch5m6tc6PRtq0eM%252C_&usg=AI4_-kTa1D2BrSGVV6NKad7voWyjQlJdVg&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiP5Mzg_KD4AhW3rmoFHWlhB_EQ9QF6BAgDEAE#imgrc=OCosYJXo5RtluM

WO-2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

HR 6666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text

HR 666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666

Google Chrome Logo 666 - https://www.google.com/search?q=google+chrome+logo+666&sxsrf=ALiCzsb3Fg0Yms72s5psHSQBw7wBVeVQ9w:1651340435928&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjsrNjAqrz3AhWvkmoFHa7iCSAQ_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1533&bih=891&dpr=1#imgrc=8tLhRD9GephXSM

CDC Green Zone - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html

We Appreciate Power (Lyric Video) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA

Shinigami eyes chrome extension - https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/shinigami-eyes/ijcpiojgefnkmcadacmacogglhjdjphj

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2022/04/28/background-press-call-by-senior-administration-officials-on-the-declaration-for-the-future-of-the-internet/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN

WO-2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

HR 6666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text

HR 666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666

Google Chrome Logo 666 - https://www.google.com/search?q=google+chrome+logo+666&sxsrf=ALiCzsb3Fg0Yms72s5psHSQBw7wBVeVQ9w:1651340435928&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjsrNjAqrz3AhWvkmoFHa7iCSAQ_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1533&bih=891&dpr=1#imgrc=8tLhRD9GephXSM

CDC Green Zone - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html

Musk’s deal for Twitter is worth about $44 billion. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/25/business/elon-musk-twitter