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The "Monster" Media Created
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120 views • November 20, 2021
The list of egregious mistakes the MSM has made grows. What effect has it had on not only the way information is delivered but on society as a whole? From contentious leadership to threats to the 1st amendment, has our very way of life been commandeered? Here's your media malfeasance for the week of November 14th.
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
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