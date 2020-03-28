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Moloch Bringer of Plagues will be Removed as the Pope begs for Forgiveness asking Jesus to Calm the Storm
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21 views • March 28, 2020
27 March 2020
Article by Leo Zagami
On March 29, 2020, the Satanic statue of the infamous god Moloch, the bringer of plagues, will finally be removed from the Colisseum.
Source: https://leozagami.com/2020/03/27/moloch-bringer-of-plagues-will-be-removed-as-the-pope-begs-for-forgiveness-asking-jesus-to-calm-the-storm/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Article by Leo Zagami
On March 29, 2020, the Satanic statue of the infamous god Moloch, the bringer of plagues, will finally be removed from the Colisseum.
Source: https://leozagami.com/2020/03/27/moloch-bringer-of-plagues-will-be-removed-as-the-pope-begs-for-forgiveness-asking-jesus-to-calm-the-storm/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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