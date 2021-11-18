© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A real survival crop! True African yam
Follow
1
Share
Report
107 views • November 18, 2021
Quick explanation of true yams and which are edible. Dioscorea alata is the featured species but there are many edible yam species and varieties/cultivars. There are also many inedible species. There are stands of wild inedible varieties all over Florida but if you know what your looking for there are also many stands of edible varieties too.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.