The World Economic Forum's Agenda Of Own Nothing And Be Happy. Climate Change / Net Zero means less red meat and less travel. Everything you will need will be within 15 minutes travel from home. (Carbon dioxide is heavier than the average weight of the constituents of air. As such you would expect it to stick close to the Earth and not as a greenhouse ceiling. Carbon dioxide is a rare gas measured in parts per million. Like all gases carbon dioxide is in constant motion. Any heat absorbed will be re-emitted in all directions including that of the very cold "outer space". Plants take in carbon dioxide as food and give out oxygen in the process of photosynthesis which they use to make sugars. Carbon dioxide is the gas of life.)

