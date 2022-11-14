Create New Account
How to Make Chlorine Dioxide Activator (from HCl) Part-1
This video describes how to make the Chlorine Di Oxide activator from Hydrochloric Acid.

The next video is about making Sodium Chlorite solution, which will be mixed with this activator to make Chlorine Dioxide. Here's the link: https://www.brighteon.com/8f7c9e61-0e8c-466a-8bc1-c0befc648359

This video is being uploaded for general public benefit. (I downloaded it before it got banned elsewhere.) I do not own or made this video.

