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Approved Moderna Jabs Causes 148 Cases of Myocarditis Per Million
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21 views • February 04, 2022
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Takes Key Action by Approving Second COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-takes-key-action-approving-second-covid-19-vaccine
Package Insert - SPIKEVAX
https://www.fda.gov/media/155675/download
SPIKEVAX
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/spikevax?ftag=MSF0951a18
Summary Basis for Regulatory Action
https://www.fda.gov/media/155931/download
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA-1273 Observational Pregnancy Outcome Study
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04958304
VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Myocarditis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
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https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-takes-key-action-approving-second-covid-19-vaccine
Package Insert - SPIKEVAX
https://www.fda.gov/media/155675/download
SPIKEVAX
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/spikevax?ftag=MSF0951a18
Summary Basis for Regulatory Action
https://www.fda.gov/media/155931/download
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA-1273 Observational Pregnancy Outcome Study
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04958304
VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Myocarditis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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