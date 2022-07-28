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“I feel like I don’t have enough oxygen, pain everywhere, legs, etc., no strength, and it’s only getting worse after each stage.” – Victor Lafay
Read the full story at RAIR Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/tour-de-france-cyclist-many-people-are-suffering-from-breathing-problems-video/
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