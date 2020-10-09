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Early Polar Maps and Exploration
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233 views • October 09, 2020
The ancient world's mythologies regarding a magnetic mountain, four directional rivers, and other more fantastical features at the North Pole are shockingly consistent, but what did the earliest known explorers, historians and cartographers have to say about the subject?
The following presentation "Early Polar Maps and Exploration" was taken from a chapter in my new book "Flatlantis" available now from Lulu and Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
The following presentation "Early Polar Maps and Exploration" was taken from a chapter in my new book "Flatlantis" available now from Lulu and Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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