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Mevrouwmeneer Sturmer is niet zo blij
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48 views • September 30, 2020
Een filmpje wat wappie Rogier Hop heeft gedeeld, hier is de 'charmante' Michaella Sturmer.
Wat een niveautje he? Deze mevrouwmeneer is niet zo blij met premier Rutte.
Wat een niveautje he? Deze mevrouwmeneer is niet zo blij met premier Rutte.
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