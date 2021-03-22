More Fake Videos. More lies on Youtube and Newspapers!

Another fake video. Why did the owner who uploaded this video on youtube disable comments? What do you see in the video? A man without a mask hitting an alleged 20-year-old pregnant woman? First,

the man without a mask to put deceived people with masks against those who know that this Covid19 is a fake pandemic and that they are against masks. Second, it seems to you the walk and the pose of a 20 year old woman ???? She looks more like an old woman or an man or an trans! Third,

will an attacker who is angry at someone first put a bag over his head and only then punch the other person? Watch the deslikes on this YouTube video of the deep state!

Mais um video Falso montado. Porque é que o dono que fez o upload deste video no youtube desativou os comentários? O que se ve no video? Um homem sem máscara a bater numa suposta mulher gravida de 20 anos? Primeiro, o homem sem mascara para colocarem pessoas enganadas com mascaras contra os que sabem que isto do Covid19 é uma pandemia falsa e que são contra as máscaras. Segundo, parece vos o andar e a pose de uma mulher de 20 anos???? Parece mais uma idosa! Terceiro, um agressor que está com raiva de alguém vai primeiro colocar um saco na cabeça e só depois socar a outra pessoa? Vejam os deslikes neste YouTube do Estado profundo!