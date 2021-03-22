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More Fake Videos. More lies on Youtube and Newspapers!
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60 views • March 22, 2021
Another fake video. Why did the owner who uploaded this video on youtube disable comments? What do you see in the video? A man without a mask hitting an alleged 20-year-old pregnant woman? First,
the man without a mask to put deceived people with masks against those who know that this Covid19 is a fake pandemic and that they are against masks. Second, it seems to you the walk and the pose of a 20 year old woman ???? She looks more like an old woman or an man or an trans! Third,
will an attacker who is angry at someone first put a bag over his head and only then punch the other person? Watch the deslikes on this YouTube video of the deep state!
Mais um video Falso montado. Porque é que o dono que fez o upload deste video no youtube desativou os comentários? O que se ve no video? Um homem sem máscara a bater numa suposta mulher gravida de 20 anos? Primeiro, o homem sem mascara para colocarem pessoas enganadas com mascaras contra os que sabem que isto do Covid19 é uma pandemia falsa e que são contra as máscaras. Segundo, parece vos o andar e a pose de uma mulher de 20 anos???? Parece mais uma idosa! Terceiro, um agressor que está com raiva de alguém vai primeiro colocar um saco na cabeça e só depois socar a outra pessoa? Vejam os deslikes neste YouTube do Estado profundo!
the man without a mask to put deceived people with masks against those who know that this Covid19 is a fake pandemic and that they are against masks. Second, it seems to you the walk and the pose of a 20 year old woman ???? She looks more like an old woman or an man or an trans! Third,
will an attacker who is angry at someone first put a bag over his head and only then punch the other person? Watch the deslikes on this YouTube video of the deep state!
Mais um video Falso montado. Porque é que o dono que fez o upload deste video no youtube desativou os comentários? O que se ve no video? Um homem sem máscara a bater numa suposta mulher gravida de 20 anos? Primeiro, o homem sem mascara para colocarem pessoas enganadas com mascaras contra os que sabem que isto do Covid19 é uma pandemia falsa e que são contra as máscaras. Segundo, parece vos o andar e a pose de uma mulher de 20 anos???? Parece mais uma idosa! Terceiro, um agressor que está com raiva de alguém vai primeiro colocar um saco na cabeça e só depois socar a outra pessoa? Vejam os deslikes neste YouTube do Estado profundo!
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