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How do you properly and safely amend the last 3 years of income tax returns for full refunds (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
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126 views • August 25, 2023

You may have heard that you can legally amend up to three years of tax returns in such a way that the IRS sends you a full refund of all the income tax payments you have made in those years, including the Social Security and Medicare taxes you paid. Is this true? If so, which forms must you file and how do you file these forms properly to safely receive your refunds?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, will answer these questions.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
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