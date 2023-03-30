BEER TYRANNY COMES TO CANADA

THE COPS NOW KNOW IF YOU BEEN JABBED? WHAT?



THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO LIMIT YOU TO 2 DRINKS A WEEK,

OR REDUCED HEALTH CARE BENEFITS. WTF?

BEER TYRANNY.

"OH CANADA, WE STAND ON GUARD FOR YOU."

DON'T USE THE POINTS CARD @ LCBO OR THE BEER STORE. FREEDOM.

USE ONLY CASH.

JUST SAY NO TO BE "CARDED". STRENGTH IN NUMBERS. JUST SAY "NO". SPREAD THIS MESSAGE.

[THE PRICE OF FREEDOM IS CONSTANT VIGILANCE.]