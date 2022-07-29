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7/29/2022 CLO2TV: Bob Sisson ft. Karen Kingston
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2111 views • July 29, 2022

Watch "CLO2TV" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every Thursday from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm EST


Karen Kingston: GIVESENDGO.com/Kingston


Learn more and read testimonials about chlorine dioxide at https://www.comusav.com/en/ and https://clo2.tv/

About Comusav: https://www.comusav.com/en/quienes-somos/

Watch The Universal Antidote documentary | The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide here: https://theuniversalantidote.com/

Watch another chorine dioxide documentary in full here:

https://www.brighteon.com/cbea0547-0152-48d0-8ad8-6898a2a2a27f


Purchase G. Edward Griffin's book "World Without Cancer" Here:

https://www.amazon.com/World-Without-Cancer-Story-Vitamin/dp/0912986190


Checkout event dates, register, or discover more info at: https://redpillexpo.org/ Red Pill Expo is the major public event of Red Pill University. Our purpose is to help truth seekers understand how the world really works – contrary to commonly held illusions. The visionary of this movement is G. Edward Griffin, author of numerous books and documentary films including the famous exposé of the Federal Reserve, The Creature from Jekyll Island and also World without Cancer; The Story of Vitamin B17.

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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