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Crimes against Humanity - speech by Reiner Fuellmich part one (del ett).
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8161 views • February 08, 2021
Crimes against Humanity - by Reiner Fuellmich part one (del ett).
- A speech given by lawyer Reiner Fuellmich in 2020 about the Corona crisis and the PCR-scam etc. (With swedish subtitles )
Part two: del två!
https://www.brighteon.com/669c7510-65ae-461a-8bdb-ebd5d6496170
- A speech given by lawyer Reiner Fuellmich in 2020 about the Corona crisis and the PCR-scam etc. (With swedish subtitles )
Part two: del två!
https://www.brighteon.com/669c7510-65ae-461a-8bdb-ebd5d6496170
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