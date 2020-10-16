The Plot Against the President (2020)

Follows the story of the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History based on Lee Smith's book. Filmmaker Amanda Milius examines evidence of a conspiracy to sabotage President Donald Trump. Director: Amanda Milius, Producer: John Eisenman, Amanda Milius, and Wollman Productions, wants this film, documentary to be viewed by all, but knew because of the censorship, it never had a chance. So we need to give credit to them for getting all this information here, and its up to us to spread there work, so everyone knows the truth,



The true story of how Congressman Devin Nunes uncovered the operation to bring down the President of the United States. Following the book The Plot Against the President by investigative journalist Lee Smith, this feature length documentary explores new information and additional interviews as the case unfolds. All Americans and most of the world know about "Russiagate '' but most people would not be able to explain exactly what happened, and why it was the biggest political scandal in US history.