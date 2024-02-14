TRUMP IMMUNITY: Latest UPDATE on Supreme Court Appeal | SEKULOW

TRUMP IMMUNITY: Latest UPDATE on Supreme Court Appeal | American Center for Law and Justice





The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit was “unpersuaded” by President Trump’s arguments for presidential immunity for any actions he took on January 6. So President Trump just appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in his federal election interference case. If the Supreme Court takes up the case, it will further delay the prosecution’s attempt to have a trial before the election.





Fox News reports on the arguments for presidential immunity in Trump’s appeal:

“‘If the prosecution of a President is upheld, such prosecutions will recur and become increasingly common, ushering in destructive cycles of recrimination.’





The request states that the president’s ‘political opponents will seek to influence and control his or her decisions via effective extortion or blackmail with the threat, explicit or implicit, of indictment by a future, hostile Administration, for acts that do not warrant any such prosecution.’





‘This threat will hang like a millstone around every future President’s neck, distorting Presidential decision-making, undermining the President’s independence, and clouding the President’s ability “to deal fearlessly and impartially with’ the duties of his office.“’





Trump’s lawyers added, ‘Without immunity from criminal prosecution, the Presidency as we know it will cease to exist.’”





The lawyers for President Trump are exactly right. Denying presidential immunity to former Presidents weakens the office of the President. They will be afraid to make important decisions for fear of being criminally prosecuted.



