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America is dead: Why your passport could be seized by the government - Doug Casey
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2062 views • April 05, 2021
American values are dead, and the government sees citizens simply as subjects, said Doug Casey, who said that the decline of the country is already underway.
The safest thing for investors to do, if they could, is to diversify geographically, Casey said.
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The safest thing for investors to do, if they could, is to diversify geographically, Casey said.
Join Our Channel On Telegram - https://t.me/Pointoview
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