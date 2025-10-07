CHICAGO SECEDING FROM UNION? EU HEADING TO WAR & ELIMINATING RETIREMENT? RUSSIA WAITS & WATCHES*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





Visions Of The Future* Alien Invasion*US Invaded By China & Russia?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrBOADAlly4&list=PLucAq-dlhuT7ugXxhBAJuRjJ0s3vUgRjg&index=1&t=770s





INVASION OF USA & ATTACK ON NATO IN PROPHECY-MANY VISIONS MANY SIMILARITIES*IRANIAN STRIKE*AWAKEN*

https://youtu.be/YybkzmftoPk





LITTLE TIME LEFT.....HALF A BILLION PEOPLE.......GONE???

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ptx7LCOE_4





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15168719/medical-helicopter-crash-Sacramento-California-freeway.html

https://www.cnn.com/2025/10/07/us/government-shutdown-air-travel-hnk

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2117945/russia-mocks-donald-trumps-america

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1975359560815714756

https://x.com/JakeCan72/status/1975346302193127921

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/legal-battles-over-national-guard-deployments-5-states-what-know

https://x.com/disclosetv/status/1975301690846028030

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/07/gold-4000-record.html

https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/1975293253546041377

https://x.com/ivan_8848/status/1975557952192020799

https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/1975537551076434333

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1975554249326272777

https://x.com/Mark4XX/status/1810249949625368635

https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1951498387741876394