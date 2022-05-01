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New World Order at United States Capitol Seeks Full Reset | Chris Brugard and Dr. Mark Sherwood | The Capitol That Resets
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32 views • May 01, 2022
The January 6th Commission has swung open with leaks to leftist outlets accusing Trump of sedition. The Commission has also rallied after those who seek to live in liberty and freedom. All that oppose the administration have been all but put to death by laws they seek to implement. What really did occur on January 6, 2020? Chris Brugard joins Dustin to discuss these events and his documentary Capitol Punishment. Why is it being ignored? What are the elected officials of both parties seeking to do? Biden White House reportedly will lift Title 42 to allow a massive surge at the border. Will the nation finally fall to the invasion which has been orchestrated?
Is there any hope as we endure through these times? Dr. Mark Sherwood and Dustin visit this issue on Hope, Health, & Freedom. Can you find peace through all that you are seeing and experiencing?
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call 1-800-559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Is gold right for you in light of wealth preservation? Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA, Tell him Dustin Faulkner sent you.
Is there any hope as we endure through these times? Dr. Mark Sherwood and Dustin visit this issue on Hope, Health, & Freedom. Can you find peace through all that you are seeing and experiencing?
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call 1-800-559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Is gold right for you in light of wealth preservation? Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA, Tell him Dustin Faulkner sent you.
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