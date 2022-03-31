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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 30 March 21 - Guest: Ron Avery
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124 views • March 31, 2022
The intrepid Ron Avery makes his first appearance on The Event. Avery's research on abuses of the law and especially Summary Judgments is compelling. Also slated are discussions on Critical Thinking & Conspiracy Theories.
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