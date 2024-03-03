Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO High-Ranking Officers and French Mercenaries Were Wiped Out In KONSTANTINOVKA and KHARKIV
channel image
The Prisoner
8998 Subscribers
Shop now
409 views
Published Yesterday

It seems that Russia has stopped taking into account the official visits of Western leaders to Ukraine. Unfortunately for Western leaders, Russia continues to carry out its tasks during a special military operation, even knowing that one of the leaders of Western countries is currently on an official visit to this country. So, the visit of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte coincided with one of the most massive Russian missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine...............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
natokharkivkonstantinovkafrench mercenarieshigh-ranking officers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket