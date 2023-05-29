Create New Account
Martus for Truth: The Nature of Today's Struggle
Martus for Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Despite the strong appearance of events; despite elite behavior (turning their noses up at the one true and living God while pretending as though they themselves are god), ALL have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and the wages of sin is DEATH, and ALL who have sinned will suffer that wage—even the elites. No matter their pontifications to the contrary, God is in control—not the elites.


#PsalmOneHundredTenElevenAndTwelve, #FutureGenerations, #CurrentGeneration, #WhoIsInControl

